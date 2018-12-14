Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Benicio Del Toro has the range, and as such he will now bring his talents to the live-action Dora the Explorer movie — the one being produced by Michael Bay. And while the cartoon show follows a very young Dora as she goes on adventures, the movie will focus on her as a high schooler played by Isabela Moner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the considerably more intense cinematic plot will involve Dora having to both rescue her parents (played by Eva Longoria and Michael Peña) from danger and uncover the mystery of a lost Inca civilization. Del Toro enters the frame as the dastardly Swiper, a fox who is always trying to steal things from Dora, but who is pretty easily neutralized by having someone shout “Swiper! No swiping!” at him three time in a row, like some powerful binding spell. With Dora as always will be her best friend, the monkey Boots, as well as her cousin, Diego, and they will likely have to work a lot harder to thwart Swiper in the movie than just telling him to stop what he’s doing. The supporting casting includes Eugenio Derbez, Adriana Barraza, and Temuera Morrison, and the movie, directed by James Bobin, will arrive in theaters on August 2.