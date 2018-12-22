Peter Masterson, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas creator, Has Died

Photo: Peter Kramer/2007 Getty Images

Actor and writer Peter Masterson has died at the age of 84. Masterson was most well-known for co-writing the book of the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The Broadway version of the show was directed by Masterson with fellow Texan Tommy Tune. It won Masterson’s wife, Carlin Glynn, a Tony. The film version starred Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds.

Masterson starred in The Stepford Wives. In 1985, he directed The Trip to Bountiful, which nabbed Geraldine Page a Best Actress Oscar. He is survived by his wife and three children: Mary Stuart Masterson, Alexandra Masterson, and Peter Carlos Bee Masterson.