6 New Books You Should Read This December

Centrism has never been sexy; these days it’s as endangered as the snows of Kilimanjaro. Economist Paul Collier mounts a compelling and often scathingly witty last-ditch defense, seeking not to combine the “best ideas” of Left and Right, but to fix the damage they’ve done. His brand of pragmatism, or “the hard center,” involves redistribution to the losers across three great divides — urban vs. provincial; educated vs. not; globally rich vs. poor — while preserving capitalism and national boundaries. Pragmatism hardly feels practical in this populist age, but anyone looking for a way out will need a road map.