A Guide to December’s Best In-flight Movies, Sorted by Airline

The December holidays are upon us, which, for many, means a whole lot of time on a plane. But as you squeeze into your seat and peek at the row ahead to figure out if the guy in front of you is a recliner (he is), worry not: There will be plenty of entertaining content to help you get through the interminable taxiing, line waiting, taxiing again, deplaning, replaning, and, if things go as planned, actual flying.

Ahead of the holiday travel rush, we’ve taken a look at what each of the major airlines are offering on its in-flight movie collections this month and put together a guide of what you can — and should — watch during your trip. With a mixture of holiday fare, newish releases, and “classics” categories that feature movies from 2008, there’s sure to be something worth viewing and/or falling asleep to.

Southwest

This airline is best if you want to … rewatch the summer movies worth rewatching.

The Lineup

The Meg

Crazy Rich Asians

The Wife

Incredibles 2

Elf

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

What to Watch: A compelling argument could be made for each new movie streaming through Southwest’s in-flight Wi-Fi. Do you want to revisit an Über-charming summer smash hit that you just know will be a great airplane hang? Watch Crazy Rich Asians. How about a great, but thematically overstuffed animated sequel? Incredibles 2. Were you shocked to learn that Glenn Close is getting some serious Oscar buzz for a role in a movie you’d never heard of before? Here’s The Wife. Hankering for some early 2000s Christmas nostalgia? Boom, Elf or The Grinch. Looking for dumb fun, only to regretfully discover that “dumb fun” actually requires creativity and a deft grasp on craft, so things might not end up being as much fun as you thought? I guess you could watch The Meg.

United

This airline is best if you want to … catch up on the quality indie releases you missed.

The Lineup

A.X.L.

Alpha

BlacKkKlansman

Christopher Robin

Crazy Rich Asians

Mile 22

Searching

The Catcher Was a Spy

The Predator

The Wife

What to Watch: Obviously, Crazy Rich Asians is still the best option, but if you’re looking for something else, Searching is the way to go. Not only will you get to enjoy the all-too-rare charms of “John Cho, leading man,” but you’ll be able to watch a movie that’s entirely contained to a laptop screen, entirely on a seat-back airplane screen. The way cinema was meant to be! Outside of those picks, BlacKkKlansman and The Wife offer good chances to catch up ahead of awards season. And if you were curious about the Shane Black–directed Predator movie, this one just clears the bar as a plane watch.

Delta

This airline is best if you want to … rewatch something you’ve seen a million times.

The Lineup

Crazy Rich Asians

RBG

Christopher Robin

The Children Act

The Predator

The Catcher Was a Spy

A.X.L.

The Wife

Elf

The Notebook

Rush Hour 2

Rat Race

Meet the Parents

Toy Story

Safe House

Predator

Secret Life of Bees

The Dark Knight

About Time

The Longest Ride

Chef

The Hangover

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Gone With the Wind

Baby Mama

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Lilo & Stitch

Ratatouille

The Joy Luck Club

What to Watch: Check out the big lineup from Delta! While a lot of these “new releases” aren’t new releases, the selection really taps into the ethos of what a good plane movie should be. We’re looking for comfort, familiarity, groups of friends sharing a pair of magical jeans. The choice is ultimately going to come down to whatever genre you prefer. The Dark Knight is a good general pick because it’s longer than you remember, but really, you can’t go wrong here — unless you decide not to watch Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Also worth mentioning: This is the only airline on our list that has the recent Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG — perfect for those with sky-high ideals! (Unrelated side note: Remember Rat Race? Delta does.)

American

This airline is best if you want to … roll the dice on a “I might watch that” movie.

The Lineup

A.X.L.

Alpha

Big Fish

BlacKkKlansman

The Children Act

Christopher Robin

City Heat (1984)

Crazy Rich Asians

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hooper (1978)

Inside Man

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

The Joy Luck Club

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Little Women (2018)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Mile 22

Moulin Rouge

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Need for Speed

Papillon (2017)

Predator (1987)

The Predator

Première Année (The Freshmen)

Searching

Sharky’s Machine (1981)

Skate Kitchen

T2: Trainspotting

The Wife

What to Watch: In terms of new additions to the domestic headrests, American is dishing out a lot of what the other airlines are offering. The standout here is Skate Kitchen, a skater-girl indie from Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack). Inside Man is also a bit of unique programming that will get you where you need to go. T2: Trainspotting (sadly not T2: Judgment Day) is also pretty good, and 35,000 feet is the perfect altitude for a low-stakes roll of the dice.

Alaska

This airline is best if you want to … get into the holiday spirit (well, one holiday specifically) or watch an entire franchise.

The Lineup

Avenger’s: Infinity War

The Darkest Minds

The Meg

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Crazy Rich Asians

Die Hard

The Family Stone

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Mary Poppins

The Darjeeling Limited

Garden State

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Yes Man

P.S. I Love You

Hairspray

Hall Pass

Harry Potter 1-8

He’s Just Not That Into You

Horrible Bosses 1 & 2

Monster-in-Law

My Sister’s Keeper

Pleasantville

Rush Hour 1-3

Sex and the City 1 & 2

Starsky & Hutch

Summer Catch

The Bodyguard

The Bridges of Madison County

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

The Fugitive

The Golden Compass

The Green Mile

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The Lake House

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 1 & 2

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Wedding Singer

The Witches of Eastwick

This Is Where I Leave You

Tin Cup

Two Weeks Notice

Unknown

You’ve Got Mail

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Empire Record

My Cousin Vinny

Office Space

There’s Something About Mary

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

City Slickers

Curly Sue

Driving Miss Daisy

Dumb and Dumber

Free Willy

Grumpy Old Men

Little Giants

Space Jam

The Mask

The Matrix 1-3

Chain Reaction

Austin Powers 2 & 3

Bride Wars

The Banger Sisters

Dude, Where’s My Car?

In Her Shoes

Life or Something Like It

Marley & Me

Night at the Museum 1 & 2

What to Watch: For its December additions, Alaska leans heavily into Yuletide fare. Hopefully, you either celebrate Christmas or enjoy the culture constructed around it! That being the case, what you ultimately decided to put on as you drift into a neck-ruining slumber will largely come down to what you grew up with. Die Hard, apart from being the ultimate “Aren’t I clever!” holiday-movie pick, is infinitely rewatchable. The Polar Express is a relic from an era when computer-animated humans lacked the flicker of a soul in their pallid, dead eyes. And The Family Stone is a movie you may remember liking, but don’t. Alternatively, you’ve got all eight Harry Potter movies on there, a perfect opportunity to revisit the Wizarding World during happier times.

JetBlue

This airline is best if you want to … avoid new movies and you enjoy a good rewatch.

The Lineup

A Christmas Story

As Good As It Gets

Beetlejuice

Caddyshack

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Coraline

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Die Hard

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Funny Girl

Furious 7

Garden State

Gigi

Gone Girl

Goodfellas

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Hocus Pocus

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Ice Age: Collision Course

Inception

It (2017)

Locos de Amor 2 (Crazy in Love 2)

Love Actually

Mary Poppins

Mi Obra Maestra (My Masterpiece)

Minority Report

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Monsters Inc.

My Cousin Vinny

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Ocean’s 8

Office Space

Papillon (2017)

Pick of the Litter

Polar Express

Psycho (1960)

Re Loca (Super Crazy)

Scrooged

Shaun of the Dead

Skyfall

Tag

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

The Addams Family

The Darkest Minds

The Departed

The Fault in Our Stars

The Goonies

The Holiday

The King’s Speech

The Meg

The Predator

The Shining

The Sixth Sense

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

What to Watch: There’s a good chance you’ve seen most, if not all, of these movies, but therein lies the strength of JetBlue’s lineup. It’s a mix of oldish and newish quality films that will lull you with a sense of familiarity. And isn’t that what we really want here? But if we’re picking highlights, there’s never a bad time to turn on My Cousin Vinny, and if you’ve got a good fast-forward button, the Emma Stone–Ryan Gosling segments of Crazy, Stupid, Love are still good.

Spirit

This airline is best if you want to … question whether spending more money would have been worth it.

The Lineup

Twiddling Thumbs

Neighbor’s iPad: Somebody Prepared

Old Photos on Your Phone

What Hath Capitalism Wrought?

A book

What to Watch: The budget airline’s December entertainment offerings are the same as its usual fare: nothing at all. But it does give you an opportunity to catch up on any existential dread you may have missed out on. Happy travels!