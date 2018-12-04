A Between Two Ferns Movie Is Taking Root at Netflix

Zach Galifianakis on Between Two Ferns. Photo: Funny or Die

Beloved Funny or Die series Between Two Ferns is getting the movie treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is currently underway on a feature-film version of the popular web series starring Zach Galifianakis, and Scott Aukerman — who co-created the series with Galifianakis — is attached to direct. It’s unclear what shape the film will take on, but a bunch of stars are reportedly attached to make appearances, including Peter Dinklage, Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves, and David Letterman.

Funny or Die debuted the most recent installment of Between Two Ferns earlier this year with guest appearances from Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B. Other guests in recent years include President Barack Obama in 2014 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Hopefully, the first-ever Ferns guest, Michael Cera, will show up in the movie, too, just to bring things full circle.