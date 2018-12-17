Bwubble bath! Photo: Netflix/@themisstoto/Twitter

Nick Kroll’s Netflix comedy Big Mouth gifted us all with the most memorably delivered phrase on television this year when Maya Rudolph perfectly uttered the words “bubble bath” as her character Connie the Hormone Monstress during the show. Fans have already transformed “bubble bath” into a handful of catchy musical remixes, so it was only a matter of time until another fan took “bubble bath” to the next natural stage of its evolution: a full-on Hormone Monstress “bubble bath” drag performance. Thanks to a Twitter bump from Kroll, Miami-based drag queen Miss Toto is getting the praise she deserves today for the ultimate “bubble bath” tribute:

let’s just relax and take ourselves a nice, hot bubble bath 🧼🛁 pic.twitter.com/XAO6kaG6iH — your highness (@themisstoto) December 17, 2018

And in case you want a closer look at Miss Toto’s Connie costume, here are some photos:

hello my precious, little ravioli 🛁🧼 pic.twitter.com/nBi723GMId — your highness (@themisstoto) December 17, 2018

Fun fact: In addition to being a drag queen and the world’s preeminent Connie the Hormone Monstress impersonator, Miss Toto is also a bodybuilder, personal trainer, and “a postgraduate marine-science researcher who spends some of her daylight hours tagging sharks with University of Miami scientists.” A true multi-hyphenate! A big thank-you to Miss Toto for making a cold December Monday a little warmer and bubblier. Our only complaint is that the video isn’t ten minutes longer.