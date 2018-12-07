Twitter Devotes Itself to Crowdsourcing a New Oscars Host

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A power vacuum has opened in Tinseltown! Kevin Hart has stepped down as 2019’s Academy Awards host, and the Academy is now faced with more fraught political drama and courtly intrigue than Queen Anne in The Favourite. Lucky for them, the citizens of Twitter have provided some helpful suggestions for who should host cinema’s biggest to-do. Lamorne Morris, Busy Philipps and Rhea Butcher volunteered themselves. Butcher even provided evidence that they look amazing in a tux. Other celebs and comics had more outré casting notions. Billy Eichner thought Beto O’Rourke could use the chance as a test run for the presidency, and Schooley thought maybe George Papadopoulos would be up for it after getting out of prison. Whoever the Academy picks, I’m sure, will be more well-vetted than most of the Trump administration.