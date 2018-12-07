Twitter Devotes Itself to Crowdsourcing a New Oscars Host

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A power vacuum has opened in Tinseltown! Kevin Hart has stepped down as 2019’s Academy Awards host, and the Academy is now faced with more fraught political drama and courtly intrigue than Queen Anne in The Favourite. Lucky for them, the citizens of Twitter have provided some helpful suggestions for who should host cinema’s biggest to-do. Lamorne Morris, Busy Philipps and Rhea Butcher volunteered themselves. Butcher even provided evidence that they look amazing in a tux. Other celebs and comics had more outré casting notions. Billy Eichner thought Beto O’Rourke could use the chance as a test run for the presidency, and Schooley thought maybe George Papadopoulos would be up for it after getting out of prison. Whoever the Academy picks, I’m sure, will be more well-vetted than most of the Trump administration.

I look real good in a suit, Oscars pic.twitter.com/rcSiwDyI3c — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) December 5, 2018

George Papadopoulos is a free man tomorrow, just saying Motion Picture Academy. — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 7, 2018

Yo @TheAcademy can I host the show? Let me get an audition. — Lamorne Morris (@LamorneMorris) December 7, 2018

Until further notice all Oscars ceremonies will be hosted by Hannah Gadsby and Zendaya — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) December 7, 2018

lena dunham host oscar — Cait Raft (@caitraft) December 7, 2018

Let @BetoORourke host the Oscars. We all like him and it’ll be a real test to see if he can handle an impossible job in front of the world! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 7, 2018