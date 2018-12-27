Just a Bunch of Bird Box Memes for You

In the new Netflix movie Bird Box, Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich and Lil Rel Howery star as a group of survivors in a pretty odd end-of-the-world scenario. Demonic creatures have overrun the landscape, and if you see them your greatest fears will manifest before your eyes. The holiday season release caught fire on social media, where memes upon memes have been shared to process the slightly preposterous and emotionally charged horror movie. Vulture has aggregated a lot of them for your enjoyment below, and they’re probably funnier if you’ve seen the movie, but honestly they’re still pretty great even if you haven’t. Happy Bird Box-ing Day!
Photo: Photo: Netflix