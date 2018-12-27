Just A Bunch Of Bird Box Memes For You

Photo: Photo: Netflix

In the new Netflix movie Bird Box, Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich and Lil Rel Howery star as a group of survivors in a pretty odd end of the world scenario. Demonic creatures have overrun the landscape, and if you see them your greatest fears will manifest before your eyes. The holiday season release caught fire on social media, where memes upon memes have been shared to process the slightly preposterous and emotionally charged horror movie. Vulture has aggregated a lot of them for your enjoyment below, and they’re probably funnier if you’ve seen the movie, but honestly they’re still pretty great even if you haven’t. Happy Bird Box-ing Day!

the entities whenever someone opens their eyes #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/mgdv4HS6pI — hnnnnnnnnn (@20nomteen) December 26, 2018

Blind people living carefree while the demons killing everyone else #BirdBox #BirdBoxNetflix pic.twitter.com/L6B4xibWsw — T Banga (@LaPharaoh_) December 25, 2018

The entities when Marlorie and the kids got in the school: #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/jurHmvSRPF — lil_cucumber_ (@benz_allmighty0) December 27, 2018

#Birdbox

boy: *just sitting in the boat, not giving a fuck*

girl:pic.twitter.com/DHTDe7Gu2m — Doodlelie doo (@doodlelie) December 26, 2018

Gary trying to get Malorie to let new born babies look at the darkness #BirdBoxNetflix #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/L3jCGOO3AH — molly (@mcgrady_molly) December 27, 2018

Strangers knocking on random people's doors in the movie #BirdBox



Her : "Please open up and let me in. I need help"..



Me: pic.twitter.com/QigonbjN3O — DAT TRILL MF♏ (@TheGr0ve) December 27, 2018

girl and boy lookin at each other when malorie says ‘one of you have to look’ #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/gPo7U0hNae — 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 !! (@trswxyz) December 26, 2018

Douglas: let’s just stay in the grocery store

Everybody else: and let the others starve and die?!

Me:

#birdbox pic.twitter.com/sjZsVbwgOz — new year, same bee 🐝 (@extratayrestria) December 27, 2018

The creatures outside the car while they were driving to the grocery store#BirdBox

pic.twitter.com/mDWzBVH5aC — RussellMartin (@RussellAMartin) December 26, 2018

Tom when they were driving away from the creatures #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/9wAcK8OYHp — Leo (@leolluna) December 26, 2018