Photo: Stuart Hendry/Netflix

Well, unlike Stefan, at least Netflix isn’t going to end up in jail after programming the interactive experience of a lifetime. We think. Five hours of content and a million different permutations later, the streaming service admitted that the complexity of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch has delayed the show’s upcoming fifth season by an undisclosed period of time. Black Mirror executive producer Annabel Jones confirmed the change in timeline to THR, stating that Bandersnatch required “enormous” amounts of creative effort, beyond what was anticipated. A 2019 release is still “set,” but you’ll be hard-pressed to get anyone to confirm a date or episode count. Maybe go listen to some Tangerine Dream with the downtime. Or Frankie Goes to Hollywood.