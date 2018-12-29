There Are ‘Golden’ Easter Eggs to Find in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Obviously

Photo: Netflix

If you, like Vulture, woke up way too early yesterday to comb through Black Mirror: Bandersnatch for the sake of all that easter egg glory, we have some good news. All those eggs you found? You know, the easy ones? Throw them away and start digging again, because this isn’t “Karate Chop Dad” or “Kick Him in the Balls” amateur hour. The real hunt must begin! As confirmed by the episode’s director David Slade, “golden” easter eggs — a.k.a eggs defined as so “difficult to reach” that they “may never be unlocked” — are scattered throughout Bandersnatch’s many endings. And yeah, it’s going to take more effort than spotting a cute Metl Hedd poster to find them all. “There are scenes that some people just will never see and we had to make sure that we were OK with that,” Slade also told THR. “We actually shot a scene that we can’t access.” Why do we have a feeling that scene actually lets Stefan not kill his dad?