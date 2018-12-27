Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Trailer: It’s a Deadly, Adaptation Hit Factory

Relax! Don’t do it, especially if you’re suppose to be adapting a sprawling fantasy novel into a brand spankin’ new video game. The trailer, premise, and just about everything you want to know about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is finally here, and if you can stop boogying down to Frankie Goes to Hollywood in the trailer, here’s what we’ve learned: A young programmer (Fionn Whitehead) is hired to bring a J.R.R. Tolkien–esque book to the gaming crowd in the 1980s, but things begin to go terribly, terribly wrong. There are pills! There are murders! His boss declares, “We’re going to be a hit factory, like Motown, but for computer games!” (We like the boss.) Bandersnatch will be released tomorrow on Netflix, and it may or may not end up being a “choose your own adventure” type of film. Let’s see.

Related