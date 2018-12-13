Photo: Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox

Not only did Bohemian Rhapsody recently secure nominations for both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild awards, it’s now also the highest grossing biopic about a musician of all time. Domestically, the film about Freddy Mercury has taken in more than $175 million, and at the international box office it’s been good for $433 million, both of which are new records, according to Deadline. Rhapsody has been stalked by turmoil since the movie’s earliest stages of development in 2010, but getting to the finish line with a ton of cash in hand is most likely a very soothing balm.