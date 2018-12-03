Brian Tyree Henry Reunites With the Best Co-Star He’s Ever Had

When Brian Tyree Henry sat on Busy Tonight’s teal couch, Busy Philipps had a special surprise. Of all the stars in his new movie Widows — Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Kaluuya, everyone in the audience gasping in their seats at the movie’s many twists and turns — Busy brought out the most in-demand star of them all: Olivia the dog! “Do you think she remembers you?” Busy asks. “I hope not, because I was not kind to her in this movie.”

In their one scene together, Henry — playing drug dealer turned aspiring politician Jamal Manning — squeezes Olivia’s neck to intimidate her owner, Viola Davis. “She was actually one of the best co-stars I’ve ever had. In between takes, I was just feeding her bologna, petting her, brushing her mane,” Henry said. (Sorry everyone from Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Lobby Hero, and everything else Henry has been working on lately!) “She has, like, articles online!” Articles, including ours, of course!