We’ll continue to be the iconic sitcom-savers that we are and chant NINE-NINE at inanimate objects until our pals at the precinct return for a new season, but until then! What do we have here? 30 glorious seconds of a Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Law & Order: SVU mash-up, which means, by law of transitive properties, that Andy Samberg and Mariska Hargitay are both dedicated precinct detectives who love the words “noice” and “toit.” The rest of the squad, well, these are their stories. It returns on NBC on January 10.

Related