By Next Christmas, You’ll Have Yourself a Merry Little New Rihanna Album

According to Rihanna’s Instagram, by New Year’s Eve 2019, you’ll be dancing ecstatically and/or crying over your many heartbreaks (the woman has range!) to her ninth studio album. When asked by a fan to please at least hint at a possible release date for her upcoming project, Rihanna commented on a post hyping a new Fenty Beauty shade, “2019.”

In Rihanna’s June profile, Vogue Fashion News director Chioma Nnadi wrote of the project, “She plans to make a reggae album.” However, Rolling Stone subsequently claimed the singer was, in fact, developing two projects, or was at least curating enough tracks for a pair of releases. (It’s probably too much to get our hopes up for a Guava Island soundtrack in addition to a pop album next year, right?) While technically Rihanna has 365 days to release the project, her last album ANTI arrived on January 27, 2016, so hopefully you won’t have to suffer through another full calendar year without those sweet, sweet bops.