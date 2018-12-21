Cardi B and Offset Jet Ski Back Into Each Other’s Lives

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Okay, obviously, if you have a baby together, you’re always going to be in each other’s lives for better or for worse. But there are few things in the world better than Jet Skiing together, so that’s a positive sign for the future of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship — romantic or co-parenting or otherwise. TMZ posted pics from the pair’s vacation in Puerto Rico on Friday (Cardi has a concert in San Juan tonight) more than two weeks after the “Money” rapper announced their split on Instagram, and they look like they’re having fun? Even if they aren’t getting back together-together, how many exes would you get on a Wave Runner with? Exactly.