Does your grandma or grandpa live in Los Angeles? Do they happen to attend the Culver City Senior Center? Have you called them recently? If watching this week’s Carpool Karaoke is how you find out Cardi B stopped by their noon Mind Body Dance Class, you own them approximately one million hours in apology phone calls. In addition to winning over the elderly set, the “Money” singer, who cannot operate a vehicle, got a driving lesson from James Corden, and let’s just say it’s good no senior citizens were allowed to wander freely on-set. They almost lost a camera as is.

