A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset’s Complicated Relationship

Cardi B and Offset. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset have been thrilling us with their romance for nearly two years now, a lifetime in celebrity dating. It seemed like every day, black Twitter had something new to go in on, from cheating rumors to secret babies to a real baby. Through it all, there was always something about the way Cardi would tweet about “Set,” about the graphic references to him in her songs, and about Offset’s telling the New York Times “She’s No. 1, so every time I’m hitting the charts, I’ve got to be Top 10.” Their hood love story may be coming to an end, but it warrants a reread.

January 20, 2017 Almost two years ago, Cardi B and Offset first collaborated on her song “Lick,” a single off of Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2. At that point, Cardi B was still more well-known as a reality TV star, and Migos’ second album, Culture (which featured the instantly iconic “Bad and Boujee”), was just about to drop.

February 5, 2017 All the dating rumors that had been swirling around were finally vindicated when Cardi and Offset went to the Super Bowl together. Cardi B posted a fun string of Instagram Stories and, at one point, Offset went live. Of course, they rooted for the Atlanta Falcons (insert Offset’s bird noise). Cardi B admits that she’s “only going for the Atlanta Falcon niggas because them motherfucking Patriot niggas, they support Donald Trump.”

February 14, 2017 In a since-deleted post, Cardi shared her Valentine’s Day date with Offset.

March 17, 2017 But before things get too serious, Cardi B denies dating “an Atlanta guy.” She doesn’t even call him by his name.

April 16, 2017 Cardi continues this trend throughout this “Will they/Won’t they?” phase of their relationship. In an incredible and odd interview with Tim Westwood, she calls Offset “the boy” multiple times, refusing to say the man’s name. Power moves only.

May 1, 2017 Cardi and Offset show off the drip at a Met Gala afterparty, all but confirming that Cardi puts the pussy on Offset.

July 25, 2017 Offset’s jeweler posts this incredible piece for Cardi B, just a casual little late summer gift to his girl.

September 20, 2017 Cardi B and Offset get married. But we don’t know that yet.

October 11, 2017 Happy Birthday, Bardi! Offset shares a sweet post on Instagram, with an all-caps caption.

Reasons why me and Offset got into it ...I think he stoled my purple blanket 😒but it wasn’t him so I’m still looking for the suspect — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017

October 22, 2017 It isn’t long before there’s trouble in paradise. Cardi writes “Single” on an Instagram story, as if to tell the world she and Offset are done. But almost as quickly as they were broken up, she tweets that they were never not together. She was just being petty about a blanket.

October 27, 2017 In front of thousands of people, Offset got down on one knee to propose to Cardi B at Powerhouse 2017. She’s genuinely surprised, probably because they were already married. Later, she tells Jimmy Fallon that she thought Offset was gonna surprise her with something, since he missed her birthday.

November 18, 2017 After a complicated court case, Offset reveals he has three kids with three other women, one of whom is taking him to court for unpaid child support. Really puts the 8-karat ring into perspective.

December 8, 2017 The music video for “Motorsport” by Migos, featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, drops. In case you weren’t yet aware, Cardi gets “Offset off.” She turns “Offset on.”

December 14, 2017 Not to be outdone, when Offset’s 26th birthday rolled around (who here is surprised that the rapper is a Sagittarius?), Cardi B got him a Rolls-Royce. A $400,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith. Given to him at his Met Gala-themed birthday party, “The Set Gala,” which featured a massive Bentley ice sculpture. There’s nothing left to say.

ATTENTION PLEASE READ !It might answer your question ....... BARTIER CARDI !!! pic.twitter.com/YOTrQPDkdB — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 23, 2017

December 22, 2017 Cardi B’s next single off of Invasions of Privacy is released. Just like in “Motorsport,” she delivers a line about her sex life: “Cardi put the pussy on Offset (Say what?) / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset.” The instant hit made it to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, but fans were a little annoyed that Cardi kept referencing her man in songs. She did not care.

December 25, 2017 Over the holiday weekend, Offset’s iCloud was hacked, releasing photos and videos of a naked Cardi onto the internet. The hacker also shared a photo of another woman, allegedly taken by Offset. Cardi didn’t immediately respond to the cheating allegations, but she did make it clear she’s fine with people seeing her naked.

People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before 😩😩😂🤷🏽‍♀️You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right 😂?anyways i know i know i got a nice body right 😎 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2017

December 28, 2017 An Instagram model named Celina Powell claims she’s pregnant with Offset’s child. Pretty much everyone shrugs, because at this point, anything is possible. But Cardi and Offset flat-out deny it. Celina later comes out with the truth (after a friend exposes her) and Cardi B just laughs.

December 30, 2017 At Holiday Hip-Hop Festival, Cardi B delivered Beyoncé’s ominous “You [do] that shit again, you gon’ lose your wife” line onstage. Was it a reference to the cheating rumors? A warning to Offset to get it together? Or a necessary tribute to Beyoncé, whom we should all invoke at least once a day?

January 20, 2018 Needless to say, CardiSet does not enter 2018 on a good note. Fans and critics call out Migos for their homophobic lyrics and Cardi defends him. The internet considers canceling Cardi.

April 5, 2018 Cardi B’s much-anticipated debut album drops. Invasion of Privacy features Migos on the song “Drip,” but the more important Offset reference happens in “Be Careful.” In the slow, intimidating rap, Cardi goes off on her cheating boo, even thinking (out loud) of ways to murder him. She may reference Lemonade, but it’s clear that Cardi’s version of that story ends at “Don’t Hurt Yourself.”

April 7, 2018 Pregnancy rumors are a constant possibility with female celebrities. After vehemently denying them (“No, bitch, I’m just getting fat”), the Saturday Night Live camera pulls back on a glowing Cardi B during her guest performance to reveal her baby bump as she raps “Be Careful.”

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

June 25, 2018 Surprise! Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus have been married for months! Cardi B shared a photo of the nuptials, which took place on the same day as the proposal, in Georgia, with Cardi’s cousin as a witness. Later, Cardi posted a Notes app explanation, adding, “This is why I name my album Invasion of Privacy.”

July 10, 2018 Welcome to the world, Kulture! Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child in July, a baby girl named Kulture.

August 29, 2018 Fans freak out over Cardi B’s allegedly fighting a woman whom she thought Offset was cheating with. Neither Cardi nor Offset address this rumor, but the other women involved deny having slept with Offset.

September 10, 2018 Nicki Minaj taunts Cardi B on her radio show following their altercation at NYFW, claiming to have knowledge that Cardi ordered an attack on women she believed had slept with Offset during their relationship. “You getting girls beat up because of what your man’s doing? Who are you angry at, sweetheart? You got these women crying and scared to leave their house,” Nicki says. “This is not about Offset. There are women out here running hurt, running wild. There’s a reason why she’s doing these things.”

October 1, 2018 Cardi B is charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with an altercation at a New York strip club in August. She’s accused of attacking two female bartenders, who go by Jade and Baddie G, at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, having believed that Jade had slept with Offset, which Jade denied. Jade claims that Cardi had ordered a separate attack on her on another date in August and “threatened” her for months, including in person and on Instagram.

October 9, 2018 In her W magazine profile, Cardi B addresses the cheating scandal. “Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude,” she admits. “And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them.”

November 29, 2018 Offset tells the New York Times that he and Cardi B plan to do a joint album. “The difference that I’ve seen in him lately is that he’s in an adoring, loving relationship,” Offset’s lawyer, Drew Findling, tells the Times. “He’s a tremendous Cardi fan and in like fashion, she’s a tremendous Kiari Cephus fan.”

Deember 4, 2018 A woman claiming to be a friend of rapper Cuban Doll’s accuses Offset of attempting to cheat on Cardi with Cuban Doll and another woman. She shares screenshots of his alleged texts with Cuban Doll suggesting a threesome with her and another woman, as well as photos of them on FaceTime together. Offset denies any inappropriate behavior in a since-deleted message.

December 5, 2018 In a classic Cardi B Instagram video, recalling the days of “a hoe never gets cold,” before the international stardom, the marriage, and the baby, Cardi B tells the world that she and Offset are no longer together. “We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she tells the camera. Despite Offset’s defeated comment, “Y’all won,” this is one couple that might be able to maintain the friendship, not to mention the business partnership.