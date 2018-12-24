Cardi B Says Beautiful Jet Ski Reunion With Offset Merely a Sex Appointment

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On one hand, sadly, it seems those recent photos of Cardi B and Offset riding a Wave Runner into the Puerto Rican sunset together were not a sign that the pair are getting back together. On the other hand, they were a sign Cardi B and Offset were having sex so good, the “Money” rapper described herself as Lazarus rising from the sexual grave. Or as Cardi explained it on Instagram Live: “I just had to get fucked, that’s all.”

Over the weekend, the rapper put the Wave Runner rental company on blast for selling or otherwise decimating the photos of her vacation with the Migos rapper, father of baby Kulture. In the end, however, it sounds like the sex was all worth it. “Bitch, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized,” Cardi mused on Instagram Live. “Bitch, I feel fucking baptized, bitch. I feel like a brand new fucking woman.” Offset, meanwhile, had a similar reaction to their vacation, if the video he posted to Instagram Sunday is any indication.