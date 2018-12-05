Cardi B’s Instagram Enters the Baby Picture Phase

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Wednesday evening, just hours after announcing her split from Migos’s Offset, rapper Cardi B posted a photograph of their daughter Kulture publicly for the first time. After months of careful cropping to protect her daughter from the public eye, Cardi has apparently finally lost the ability to contain all this cuteness and allowed it to be unleashed upon the world. There is a lil baby headband, yes. There is also a lil baby bow, yes. There are big brown eyes and oh yes, a custom bib. The photo can be seen below, but please remain seated for it because as we’ve been trying to warn you: this baby is really, really, really cute. Bute, even.