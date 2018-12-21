If you love the Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney comedy Catastrophe then we’ve got some good news and some bad news for you. The good first: Delaney posted the season 4 trailer on Twitter a few days earlier than he was supposed to, but it’s still live and you can see it now! The bad news: While the show starts airing again in January over in the U.K. there is still no release date for it here in the U.S. So this is all you’re getting for a while, which means you can spend your Christmas or New Year’s or both feeling bitter resentment at your British friends in accordance with the true spirit of the holiday season.

Seasons 2 and 3 each premiered in April the years they came out, so maybe we can anticipate a spring arrival? Or, since 2018 ended up being a gap year for the show, maybe they will extend the torment and just hold it until later in the year? Either way, just watch the trailer over and over again until it finally comes back.