If you haven’t seen Netflix’s Bird Box and want to avoid spoilers, turn your row boat back now! Okay, for everyone else: remember how in Bird Box, there were invisible demons haunting the world? Turns out, they were played by Catfish’s Nev Schulman! Just kidding. As Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo revealed on Instagram, they actually appeared in the new horror movie as the titular birds in a shoe box. No, we’re still joking, and we hope we gave you enough time to actually click away if you haven’t seen this movie. Are they gone yet? Okay, but for real, as the MTV host and his spouse explained in a photo Friday, the pair do have a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo as…the subject of Sandra Bullock’s painting!

“BirdBox ⁠was scary and all, but the creepiest part is how much the couple in Sandra Bullock’s painting looks like me and Laura,” the Catfish creator joked, before revealing how they made their Netflix debut. “We actually know the artist (@lilyjmorris) who did the paintings for #BirdBox and posed for her.” While their cameo might only be in art form, Nev and Laura actually help establish the character arc for Bullock’s Malorie, conveying her isolation before the events of the film force her to become a mother-hero for two children who survive the suicide-driven end of days. Of course, you already knew that, because you saw the film. And if you haven’t seen the film yet, why in Surgat’s name did you read all this? We gave you so much warning! We were your birds in a box!