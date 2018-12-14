Cool Girl Cazzie David Is Writing a Book

Cazzie David. Photo: Emily Knecht

Cazzie David is doing better than fine, actually. The 24-year-old daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David and his ex-wife Laurie David has announced her debut book, No One Asked for This, to be published in 2020 on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The humor essay collection will cover all the unique neuroses that come with the territory of growing up extremely rich, extremely famous, and extremely Instagrammable.

The book is described as a “sensitive portrait of a girl who well-understands her extraordinary privilege, yet finds it doesn’t protect her from the foibles of her own genetic makeup, existential crises, and the confusion of growing up female at the epicenter of 21st century American pop-culture and the rise of social media.” It’ll include a cast of recurring characters inspired by her family, including her mom, sister Romy, and her dad, whom she sums up as “my doppleganger-in-anxiety whom I utterly adore.” (No word on if her ex Pete Davidson will also make an appearance.) Cazzie said of the book in a statement, “No one asked to be born into this world and those people certainly did not ask for this book, but here we are.” Sorry, but the people have spoken and this is what we’ve always wanted.