CBS Developing a Vehicle for Natasha Leggero to Be Rachet

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance

Comedian Natasha Leggero’s whole thing is eleganza, but she and her opera gloves are going to be out on the street soon if CBS has anything to say about it. According to Deadline, the network is currently developing Rachet, a multi-cam pilot starring Leggero and co-created with Two Broke Girls’ writer and stand-up Morgan Murphy.

The series reportedly revolves around Leggero’s protagonist Jessica Rachet, a woman who “must start a new life and make new friends after her rich fiancé dies suddenly” and she’s left to her own devices, a premise that seems primed to please the Mom and 2 Broke Girls set. Shame about the last name, though. Tough break after tough break for this lady.