Charlie Rose Accusers Settle Lawsuit With CBS News

Charlie Rose. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Three of the CBS News employees who accused veteran news anchor Charlie Rose of sexual harassment have settled their lawsuit with the network. In their lawsuit, Sydney McNeal, Katherine Brooks Harris, and Chelsea Wei accused CBS of neglecting to take action after it had knowledge that management, other broadcasters, and studio staff witnessed Rose’s alleged “unlawful conduct.” A CBS News representative has confirmed to the New York Times that the lawsuit was “resolved” on Tuesday and the women were paid an undisclosed sum, the amount kept confidential at the request of the women.

McNeal, Harris, and Wei filed their lawsuit in May after a new Washington Post report revealed that the network had ignored complaints about Rose’s behavior. News of Rose’s alleged abuse first broke in November 2017 when eight women accused the 60 Minutes host of various forms of misconduct, including groping, nudity, and lewd comments; Rose was fired from the network shortly thereafter. With their lawsuit against CBS now settled, the three accusers plan to move forward with a lawsuit against Rose himself, filed in New York State Supreme Court. To date, at least 30 women have accused Rose of sexual misconduct.