Get Ready for Even More Cher in 2020

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Can you ever have enough Cher? Hopefully not, because there’s about to be a lot more. Following the opening of the musical The Cher Show on Broadway, the actress and singer announced on Twitter that there was even more Cher-iffic content headed our way. In a tweet on Tuesday night, the star wrote, amidst a flurry of emojis, “Writing Life Story,” and “Book Due Out First Part Of 2020.” She followed up with “Bio Pic To Follow” which we take to mean only one thing: a Cher movie is headed our way. Can planet Earth’s sequin resources even hold up to all this Cher? We’ll just have to wait and see.

