The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Is Bringing Us a Very Spooky Solstice

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the only Christmas special this year that gives Satan equal screen time. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale premieres on December 14th, and joins our heroes (and villains) on the Winter Solstice. It’s the longest night of the year, “when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories.” Or at least, that’s what the really fun families do. The rest of us will just be drinking too much egg nog and watching this.