Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Trailer: She’s a Wi-Wi-Wi-Witchy Bomb

Have you devoted your life to our lord and savior, Mr. Dark Lord? Sabrina Spellman sure has! So teases the second season trailer of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which finds our witchy woman (Kiernan Shipka) embracing some chic goth lewks while continuing her literal and metaphorical journey to the Path of Night. We have a sexy teen mosh pit, sexy teen smoochin’, a makeover sequence à la Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and some solid Salem the Cat action, so no complaints on our end. Oh, and the premiere date will be April 5, because even Satan loves the springtime.

