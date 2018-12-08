Stephen Colbert Feeds Us Enough Mike Pence Insults to Fuel the Rest of 2018

Rumor has it, Mike Pence might receive a Trump Dump and be banished from the president’s 2020 ticket, given that he’s … kind of a forgettable dude, all of those wild Hamilton shenanigans aside? Stephen Colbert is thrilled! Mostly so he can break out his arsenal of choice insults against the Vice President of Milquetoast, emphasis on the zzzz: “He’s so boring people forget you exist. He’s vanilla envelope taped to a beige wall. He’s like parsley that doesn’t like gay people. My apologies to parsley.” At least Pence’s post-White House job prospects are looking good, though: “Off-white paint swatch, sun-faded department store mannequin, ghost of a plain yogurt.”

