Colbert Unpacks All the Trump Shade at Bush’s Funeral

Though the Bush family actually found it necessary to assure President Trump that a funeral would not be critical of him, according to Stephen Colbert, they failed. In his monologue on Wednesday night’s The Late Show, the late night host pointed out that not insulting Trump was nearly impossible if you’re at an event dedicated to praising another man for his honesty, integrity, or leadership. In fact, being a better president who sits next to Trump is technically insulting him, merely because it invites comparison. But hey, at least 45’s presence made the tone in the room appropriately somber.