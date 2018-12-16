Colin Kroll, HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder, Dead at 34

Photo: Steven Lawton/2014 Getty Images

Colin Kroll, who co-founded and served as CEO of the mega-popular game show app HQ Trivia, has died at the age of 34. Buzzfeed News reports that Kroll — who also co-founded the beloved-but-since-defunct video service Vine — died of a suspected drug overdose. His girlfriend called the New York Police Department on Saturday evening to request a wellness check for Kroll, and police discovered him in his apartment, deceased, with various drug paraphernalia surrounding his body. The NYPD also confirmed a full medical examiner’s report is expected soon. In recent years, Kroll had been accused by many female colleagues of “creepy” and “verbally abusive” behavior, which reportedly made it difficult for him and his fellow co-founder, Rus Yusupov, to raise funds for HQ.