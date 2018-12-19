Colin Quinn’s New Off-Broadway Show Debuts Next Month

Colin Quinn. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Colin Quinn returns to off-Broadway next month with a brand-new one-man show. Titled Red State Blue State, the show will debut at the Minetta Lane Theatre on January 5 then begin its limited run from Tuesday, January 22 through Sunday, March 3. In the show, Quinn “lays bare the absurdities, hypocrisies and calamities on both sides of the political divide. This is no witch hunt: Colin is here to own the libs, the conservs and all of you in between.” Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), who last worked with Quinn on his 1998 Broadway show An Irish Wake, serves as the show’s director.

Quinn’s last off-Broadway show, The New York Story, debuted in 2015 and was then turned into a Netflix special the following year. “We all know I don’t owe this country anything. In fact it probably owes me,” he said on the new show. “You, however, owe the country a visit to my show to give it a proper send off before it implodes.”