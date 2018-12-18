Conan O’Brien to Make His Glorious Return to TBS Next Month

Get ready, Cocoheads, because Conan O’Brien returns from his break away from his late-night desk next month. TBS announced today that O’Brien will return to the network with the debut of his new, slimmer 30-minute late-night series on Tuesday, January 22. The show will air four nights a week on TBS at 11 p.m. “My three-month absence can only mean one thing — radical cosmetic surgery,” O’Brien said on the news. “Tune in January 22nd for a true freak show.”

O’Brien has been keeping busy since his show went on hiatus earlier this year. In addition to recently celebrating 25 years in late night, O’Brien has been leading a nationwide stand-up comedy tour and also launched his very own podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, last month. The revamped Conan won’t be the only O’Brien treasure to make its debut in January, either — Team Coco will also be launching an online archive of classic Conan O’Brien clips going back to the Late Show days, which will feature the complete catalogue of over 4,000 episodes. The wait will be worth it!