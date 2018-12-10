Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You know those pregnancies that are like… double pregnancies? Such is the dilemma potentially facing your reigning rom-com queen Constance Wu, who is reportedly recommitting to the genre with an unnamed romantic comedy directed by GLOW actress Kimmy Gatewood and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks.

In the screenplay by writer Savion Einstein, the Crazy Rich Asians actress is in talks to play a “charmingly chaotic woman who has to get her life together when she becomes pregnant with two babies from two different men.” Or as we’d describe it: living hell! As The Hollywood Reporter helpfully points out, superfecundation, while very rare, hypothetically could result in this exact scenario. And you know what? If it did, we absolutely would write a rom-com about it, hopefully starring Constance Wu, so see you all at the theater!