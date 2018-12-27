Courtney Act Reminds Us All That Queerness is the Real Reason for the Season

England truly has our Christmas content beat. They get a Doctor Who special (usually), a Big Fat Quiz, and now a shiny floor special starring a cavalcade of Drag Race alums. Courtney Act’s Christmas Extravaganza! started with a big number about how queer Christmas is when you really think about it. You fist a turkey, you celebrate that time three men gave a baby incense and jewelry, Jesus has two dads. The list is endless. Season 6 girls Bianca Del Rio, Adore Delano, and Darienne Lake joined Act as the three wise men. The holidays can be a hard time for queer people with bigoted families, so song will hopefully remind everyone that Christmas is as straight as a candy cane.