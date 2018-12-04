Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

For those of you enjoying Emma Stone’s gleefully crazy post-Oscar choices (hello Maniac, extremely hello The Favourite), throw a bag of popcorn in the microwave and get ready for some real entertainment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Stone starring Cruella film might soon have a director in Craig Gillespie, who helmed last year’s I, Tonya. More importantly, though, this Disney villain origin story will allegedly be set in the 1980s and juiced up with a “punk” vibe. Mozart In The Jungle co-creator Alex Timbers was formerly attached to helm, but with him out due to scheduling conflicts, Gillespie is now said to be in early talks as a replacement. So just to recap, the man who made a madcap heist black comedy out of a pretty sad story about a fallen Olympian and victim of domestic abuse could be leading a “punk” telling of how an insane dog mutilator became an iconic villain for children, who is played by Emma Stone. What a time to be alive.