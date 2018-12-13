Cybill Shepherd. Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Les Moonves is out as CEO of CBS, and it’s unknown whether or not he will receive the massive compensation package he was once entitled to upon leaving the company. But new claims of misconduct continue to come in, and actress Cybill Shepherd is the latest woman to allege that her career suffered after a bad encounter with the once-powerful studio head. On SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show,” Shepherd says Moonves propositioned her for sex while they were out at dinner one night. “We went to it and he was, well he was telling me his wife didn’t turn him on, some mistress didn’t turn him on,” said the actress, who at the time was the star of her own popular eponymous series. “He says, ‘Well, you know, why don’t you let me take you home?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve got a ride.’ And I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off-duty LAPD officer.” Apparently, “quite shortly afterward,” Shepherd’s show was abruptly canceled, which she attributes to rebuffing advances from the head over her former network.

Moonves has been accused of silencing women whom he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with, and the allegations against him — which followed sexual-harassment and assault claims against former star newsman Charlie Rose — have triggered an investigation into a possible epidemic of misconduct at CBS.