David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will be back in action next year. The streaming network just announced that Letterman’s show will return for a second season sometime in 2019, though an exact premiere date for the next batch of episodes has not been announced.
The first season of the show debuted earlier this year and featured conversations between Letterman and Barack Obama about dropping Malia off at college, George Clooney about helping an Iraqi refugee move to the States, Malala Yousafzai about women’s equality, Jay-Z about Blue Ivy, Tina Fey about Letterman’s longtime lack of female writers, and Howard Stern about Donald Trump. Unfortunately, no guests for the upcoming season — presidential or otherwise — have been revealed just yet.