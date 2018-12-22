Demi Lovato Says She’ll ‘Someday’ Share Her Overdose Story

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato was hospitalized in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose, which came after six years of much-publicized sobriety. She’s since been on the road to recovery and is generally staying out of the public eye — minus a trip to the polls and the occasional Insta-selfie — but now, in a long Twitter thread, Lovato is criticizing the tabloid industry for how they’ve chosen to cover her post-overdose life. “I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she wrote on Friday. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them myself. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of me.” Lovato confirmed she’ll share her overdose story on her own terms, but she’s not sure when: “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today. But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

Lovato, additionally, encouraged people to ignore articles about her that involve holier-than-thou “sources” or anonymous tips:

Any ‘source’ out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is so inaccurate. So newsflash: your ‘sources’ are wrong. I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m so grateful for their support. I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much, thank you.

