Wes Anderson’s Next Film, The French Dispatch, Is a ‘Love Letter to Journalists’

Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy of

He’s trading in some twee stop-motion foxes for some twee live-action humans. Wes Anderson is currently in the midst of shooting his tenth film, The French Dispatch, in southern France with a bunch of his favorite actors in tow. Per intel from IndieWire, the film — which is not a musical, despite earlier reports that alluded to such a thing — is described as a “love letter to journalists” set at “an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris,” with three storylines weaving together to flesh out the written word shenanigans. Anderson VIPs Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton will be starring in some capacity, as well as newbies Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, and Jeffrey Wright. We’re already humming the Alexandre Desplat score.