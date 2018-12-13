Julia Garner. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The movie about the life of one of Harvey Weinstein’s assistants may have found its lead: Per Deadline, Ozark’s Julia Garner is in talks to star. Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet) will direct the untitled feature, which is based on public records, documents, and interviews. “It’s sort of Devil Wears Prada--esque — a young girl begins working for a monster boss,” an executive who’d read the script told The Hollywood Reporter in September. The assistant is said to be a composite of more than one Weinstein Company employee.

Last October, after exposés in the New York Times and The New Yorker revealed decades of sexual-assault allegations against Weinstein, his employees released a statement asking to be let out of their NDAs. Weinstein, they said, cultivated “a toxic ecosystem where his abuse could flourish unchecked for decades.” One previous Weinstein assistant said that he instructed her to supply him with the injectable erectile-dysfunction drug alprostadil, and would give her $500 to deliver the drug to hotel rooms before his meetings with women.