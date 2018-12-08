How Did The Ranch’s Season Premiere Deal With Danny Masterson?

Photo: Netflix

Last year, five women accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, revelations that subsequently got him fired from his Netflix show, The Ranch, and also fired from his long-time talent agency. Dealing with damage control, the minds behind The Ranch wrote Masterson out of the show in its season-finale episode earlier this year, where his character, Rooster, decides to quickly leave town after being threatened by a con artist boyfriend of his waitress ex-girlfriend. (Long story short, the boyfriend would’ve killed Rooster if he didn’t leave, so he hastily packs a bag of his belongings and walks away into the Colorado mountains.) Now that the season-premiere debuted on Netflix yesterday, though, the question you’re all thinking of course was answered: A.k.a., was The Ranch going to pull a Lethal Weapon and kill its lead in a grisly murder? Well, kind of!

As recapped by Deadline, Rooster’s future remains purposely ambiguous. His motorcycle is found destroyed at the bottom of a cliff, and when his father (Sam Elliott) and brother (Ashton Kutcher) go to inspect the scene of the crime, they’re told by a police officer that Rooster died despite a lack of a body. This leads his brother to believe Rooster is indeed alive and faked his death, and he refuses to attend his memorial service for that reason — but when a thoughtful package arrives at the family ranch from Rooster, seemingly sent before his death-a-ppearance, it gives his brother the closure he needs to accept that the Grim Reaper might’ve actually been legit. Whether Rooster actually died behind the wheel, well, that’s up to you.