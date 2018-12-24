Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

After news of his arrest for attempting to have sex with a minor broke earlier this month, Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland was quickly fired from his role on Andi Mack as the titular character’s grandfather Ham Mack. Now, the actor is being charged with six felonies in relation to his efforts to have sex with a 13-year-old boy, who was in reality a Grindr profile created by law enforcement in Salt Lake City, the area were Andi Mack reportedly filmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Westmoreland has been charged with “enticing a minor, attempted exploitation of a minor and four counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor by an adult.” The 48-year-old actor, who has also appeared in shows like Better Call Saul, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Scandal, reportedly admitted to sending nude photos to the person he believed to be a 13-year-old boy and requesting photos in return. When Westmoreland took a car from a ride-share app on December 13 to meet up with the teen and bring him back to his hotel, he was arrested by police. The actor is currently out on bail.