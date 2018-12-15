Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Stoney Westmoreland, a Disney Channel actor who’s currently playing a key supporting role on Andi Mack as Andi’s grandfather, has been arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a teen. Per Deadline, Salt Lake City court documents state Westmoreland’s arrest stemmed from “investigation of enticing a minor by Internet or text,” when he asked a 13 year-old “to engage in acts with him and to send nude photos.” He, also, sent “pornographic” photos of himself, and he was arrested by the city’s police while en route to pick up the person he believed to be the teen. As a result of his arrest, the Disney Channel released a statement to confirm he has since been fired from Andi Mack.

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors,” a rep for the network said, “we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.” Outside of this Generation Z-skewing series, Westmoreland also appeared on many mainstream television shows, such as Scandal, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul.