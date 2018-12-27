Doctor Who Is Bringing Back an Old Foe for 2019

Spoilers for Doctor Who!

Doctor Who fans didn’t get their usual Christmas special this year. But a new present awaits them on New Year’s Day. The BBC released a teaser trailer Xmas day for “Resolution,” in which we briefly heard the voice of a Dalek. “This is the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe,” 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker fearfully intones to her companions. Will the Daleks actually come back, or will the Doctor flip-flop about whether or not to destroy the last shreds of her greatest foe? Probably a little of both? It’s not Doctor Who if someone isn’t freaking about about the ramifications of playing God.