Of Course Donald Trump Thought Christian Bale Was Bruce Wayne

Christian Bale. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

While filming a Batman scene in Trump Tower, Christian Bale got the chance to meet Donald Trump. “We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, ‘Come on up to the office,’” Bale told Variety at the premiere of the Dick Cheney biopic Vice. “I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne,” he joked.

Bale said he tried to go along with it, but found it odd. “He talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.” Last year, Matt Damon dropped an odd factoid about why Trump had cameos in so many movies: “The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of [Trump’s] buildings, you had to write him in a part,” he said last September. Instead of a Batman cameo, he just borrowed that Bane speech.