Donald Trump Is Back on His SNL Bullshit

It’s been awhile since our POTUS fired up ye olde Twitter and flung some insults to his old stomping grounds at SNL, but it’s December, he’s probably feeling a bit mushy, so what do we have to parse through this afternoon, readers? [Puts on glasses, sips a bit of gin.] Ah, nothing about the show being “really bad television” or “unwatchable”, but rather how it should be facing some serious legal ramifications. “A real scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC and Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” Trump wrote. “It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame and belittle! Collusion?” We guess he didn’t like the show’s take on a President Trump-less world, even if it made him look pretty amiable.

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

But yeah, it’s definitely collusion. Makes sense.