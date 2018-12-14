Downton Abbey Movie Teaser: Welcome Back!

After six seasons, three Golden Globes, and 15 Emmys, it’s finally time to return to Downton Abbey and the drama of the Crawley family. (Or, if you are Maggie Smith, who still professes to have never watched the show: Welcome!) In the first teaser from the movie — due next year — servants get the house in order: uncovering the furniture, opening the curtains, greeting new arrivals. The Downton Abbey movie was written by series creator Julian Fellowes, and directed by Michael Engler. All of the major cast is returning for the movie, but no one pops up in this teaser, which mostly features shots of Highclere Castle. Wear your smartest suit and shiniest shoes and see it in theaters September 20, 2019.

