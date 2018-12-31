RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, Episode 3: We Have Thoughts

Photo: VH1/Logo

It’s Snatch Game week, and What the Tuck host Joel Kim Booster, joined this week by guest co-host Louis Virtel, have thoughts about whether RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4’s Dating Game twist worked, why so many queens struggle with the challenge’s comedic premise, and why it’s important for the queens to go through the Snatch Game gauntlet every season, even when it reliably turns into a big old mess. Manila Luzon’s Barbra Streisand impersonation raises the question of why so many iconic celebrities have still not made a Snatch Game appearance (Reba, Dolly, Rosie, and Judy are right there), and Gia Gunn’s disastrous showing as nail artist Jenny Bui has the guys considering a moratorium on Snatch Game impersonations of lifestyle or Instagram celebrities.

With the romper room fuckery of Snatch Game out of the way, Joel and Louis move on to the action on the runway, guided by the glory of Mama Ru’s legs, honey. The always-ready Trinity the Tuck gets props for being the “straight-A student” of All Stars 4, and while Valentina’s look works for Joel and Louis, they’re both a little scared by her Mommie Dearest–esque reaction to the critiques she receives on the runway. But they’re still feeling the telenovela energy she brings to the show, particularly in her reaction to Manila’s attempt to form an alliance (even if Joel still finds her eyebrow-less confessional look very upsetting). Click play, and lets get into it.

